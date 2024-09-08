Former NPP MP furious as he uses vulgar language on leadership over galamsey

General News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: radiogoldlive.com

Former NPP MP for Obuasi East, Edward Michael Ennin, has criticized both the NPP and NDC for failing to tackle Ghana's illegal mining (galamsey) crisis.



Speaking on Okay FM, he blamed individuals involved, not political parties, for the issue.



Ennin expressed frustration over political interference, revealing that soldiers sent to stop galamsey often receive calls from powerful people, ordering them to release offenders.



He accused politicians of being part of the problem and called for an end to their involvement to effectively address the illegal mining menace.