Former President Kufuor’s police escort dies in accident

General News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: GNA

General Sergeant Bismark Frempah, a 38-year-old outrider attached to former President John Kufour, has died in a fatal accident on the Bolgatanga-Tamale Road.



He crashed his police motorbike into a Toyota Sienta vehicle, driven by Francis Baba, near Savelugu.



The outrider died instantly, while the driver and five passengers escaped unhurt. The body has been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy, and the suspect driver is in custody to assist with investigations.



The accident vehicles have been impounded for further investigation.