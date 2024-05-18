Former deputy Finance Minister John Kumah laid to rest in Ejisu

General News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

The late former Deputy Minister of Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah, who passed away in March at the age of 45, was laid to rest in his hometown of Ejisu.



The funeral ceremony, held today, was attended by hundreds of mourners who gathered to pay their last respects to Kumah, who also served as the Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency.



A government delegation, led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, joined the family for the final funeral rites.



In a tribute, Vice President Bawumia expressed his devastation at Kumah's passing, highlighting Kumah's pivotal role in his decision to run for president.



Bawumia recalled Kumah as one of the first party leaders to publicly encourage him to pursue the presidency and pledged his unwavering support.



Bawumia recounted Kumah's active involvement in his presidential campaign, describing him as a dedicated supporter who traveled across the country with him. Kumah's commitment to Bawumia's presidential ambition was unwavering, and his sudden death has been deeply felt.



Bawumia praised Kumah's initiatives aimed at empowering youth and his overall dedication to Ghana's development, noting that Kumah's legacy will endure in the country's progress.



The late John Kumah's influence extended beyond politics, as he was also recognized as a lawyer of high standing. Bawumia acknowledged Kumah's professionalism and diligence in his legal practice, highlighting his brilliance and commitment to serving his clients.



Kumah's sudden passing has left a void, but his impact on Ghana's development and his support for Bawumia's political journey will be remembered and honored.