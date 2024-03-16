Former minister Mohammed Muniru Limuna honored with prestigious chieftaincy title

Regional News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, has been bestowed with the prestigious chieftaincy title of "Sandape Wura," signifying his appointment as the Chief of Staff of the Damongo Paramountcy.



The title was conferred upon him by the Damongo Traditional Council in recognition of his significant contributions to the socioeconomic development of the Damongo traditional area and beyond.



The official installation ceremony for Alhaji Limuna is scheduled to take place in Damongo, the traditional capital of the Gonja Traditional Area, after the conclusion of the Holy month of Ramadan. Following his installation, he will serve as the second in command in the council of elders of the Damongo Traditional Council.



Born on August 8, 1967, in the Langbonto Family, Alhaji Limuna is the great-grandson of Damongo Wura Dange. He holds an MSc in Health Policy Planning and Financing (HPPF) from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Prior to his tenure at the Food and Agriculture Ministry, he served as the Upper East and Northern Regional Minister.



Alhaji Limuna is highly respected in the Dagbon traditional area for his pivotal role in resolving the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis and promoting peace.



As the Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council, he played a key role in uniting the Dagombas and oversaw the construction of six new temporary palaces in Yendi, the traditional capital of Dagbon.