Four Media General journalists to be honored

Source: 3news

Four Media General journalists are being honored by the Merck Foundation and the Rebecca Foundation for their impactful reporting on health and women's empowerment in Africa.



Emmanuel Samani and Stanley Nii Blewu placed first and second in the "More Than a Mother" category for fertility-related stories, while Grace Hammoah Asare won first place in the hypertension and diabetes category.



Sarah Apenkroh, a previous winner, is also being recognized for her ongoing contributions.



The awards, in collaboration with Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, highlight the importance of addressing women's challenges through collective action.