Four accused in train accident case granted GH₵800K bail

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An Accra High Court has granted bail of GH₵200,000 each to four individuals accused of involvement in the Abortia train accident in the Volta Region.



The court, led by Justice Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo, ordered the accused—Koku Koudjo, Patrick Kwaku Sosu, Alaza Prosper, and Fiadugbe Emmanuel—to provide justifiable sureties and report to the police every Friday.



Bail conditions include submission of copies of their Ghana Cards to the Court’s Registry, with a warning that failure to comply could result in bail revocation or arrest.



The case has been adjourned to June 6, 2024, for prosecution disclosures.



The defendants face charges of abetment of unlawful damage, accused of assisting a jailed truck driver, Abel Dzidotor, in causing damage to the Diesel Multiple Unit Train.



The court, in granting bail, considered the near completion of investigations and the possibility of assessing damages even with the defendants on bail.



Prosecution, represented by Assistant State Attorney Christabel Selma Anafure, requested an adjournment to await expert evaluations of the damage.



Defense counsel, led by Richard Laapo, argued for bail despite the Republic’s request for an adjournment, highlighting that damage assessment doesn’t preclude bail consideration.



According to the prosecution, the accused, along with Dzidotor, attempted to cross railway tracks with a truck, resulting in a collision with an oncoming train during a test drive.



Both the train and truck sustained damage, prompting further investigation into the incident.