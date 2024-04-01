Four arrested in Atwima Nerebehi as suspected illegal miners clash with residents

Regional News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: Asaase Radio

Tension escalated at Atwima Nerebehi in the Ashanti Region as suspected illegal miners launched a retaliatory attack on residents following a confrontation at their mining site, which is situated in the community’s cemetery.



The conflict arose when enraged youth from the area attempted to flush out the illegal miners from their operation site.



The armed illegal miners, in response, returned to the community Monday dawn, firing indiscriminately, and setting fire to a vehicle belonging to one of the local youth.



The situation prompted a police intervention to restore calm in the area.



At least four people were arrested, over their alleged involvement in the initial attack that saw some mining implements and gold pellets looted.



The community is seeking more police deployment to avert a possible chaos in the town.



“For now there is tension”, an opinion leader who wanted to remain anonymous told Asaase News. “That cemetery had been under siege as illegal miners continue to attack the land, exposing the entire Nerebehi township to various health hazards”.



“We’ve been exposed to several epidemic outbreaks and the situation clearly tells you that traditional authorities are overwhelmed about the development. We just plead with authorities to intensify security in this area because there’s tension”, the opinion leader warned.