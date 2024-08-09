Four arrested over GHC77,000 power theft, meter tampering

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: GNA

Four individuals, including Chinese national Ranlian Shan, have been granted GHC100,000 bail each by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing GHC77,000 in power through tampered ECG meters.



The accused—Ernest Afatsawu, Wisdom Sewlonu, Ali Yakubu, and Shan—face charges including tampering with meters, conspiracy, stealing, and money laundering.



The court has required them to provide two sureties each, with one being justified, and ordered Shan to deposit his travel documents.



The prosecution, which did not oppose bail, highlighted the necessity of stringent conditions to ensure their trial attendance.



The case resumes on August 23, 2024.