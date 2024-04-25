Four interdicted headteachers transferred after GES probe

General News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: CNR

Four out of the eight Senior High School headteachers in the Ashanti Region who were interdicted for allegedly charging unauthorized fees have been transferred by the Ghana Education Service.



The interdictions occurred in December 2023 following accusations of charging students various unapproved fees, including payments of house dues, books, calculators, admission process fees, the printing of slips, files, and hymn books.



The Ashanti Regional president of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Sulemana Yeboah in an interview with Citi News said the Ghana Education Service decided after investigating the allegations.



“They [GES] have taken the decision where four of them [the headteachers] have been asked to go to their various schools and four of them have been swapped from their former schools to different schools. [Headteacher] of Kumasi Girls is now at Ntonsu SDA Girls and [Headteacher] of SDA Girls is at Nkawie. [Headteacher] of Nkawie SDA Girls has been moved to Nkroful Agric.



“And in the direct swap, we have [Headteacher] of Manso Adubia SHS moving to Tweapease Senior High School, and [Headteacher] of Tweapease Senior High School moving to Manso Adubia SHS. The last person moved from KSTS to Bosome Freho Senior High School to replace the headteacher, who is on retirement.”



CHASS criticised the Ghana Education Service at the time over how some of the headteachers were handled.



Many of the headteachers in the Ashanti region had not received letters regarding their indictment, though they were widely reported in the news as having been asked to step aside over the allegations.