Four-year-old drowns in well in Kwahu Tafo

Regional News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a heartbreaking incident in Kwahu Tafo, located in the Eastern Region of Ghana, a four-year-old child tragically drowned in a well on Wednesday afternoon, April 10, 2024.



Local sources report that the young boy was fetching water from the well when the unthinkable occurred. In a tragic turn of events, he was pulled into the depths of the well by the bucket he was using.



Eyewitnesses recounted the distressing scene as other children who were present at the time rushed home in tears to alert the family of the harrowing incident.



Efforts were made to retrieve the boy's body from the well, and eventually, his lifeless body was recovered. However, as of the time of reporting, the police had yet to transport the body to the morgue for further processing.



The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of young children and the responsibility of parents to ensure their well-being. Given the age of the child, questions have been raised about the level of supervision and care provided by the parents, as negligence may have played a role in the tragic accident.



According to the Children’s Act 560 of 1998, parents are mandated to protect their children from neglect, discrimination, violence, abuse, exposure to physical and moral hazards, and oppression.