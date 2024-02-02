Francis Asenso-Boakye disappointed in parliamentary primary results

Politics of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Bantama, has expressed his disappointment with the outcome of the recently concluded New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries, citing the number of votes he secured compared to his sole contender, Ralph Agyapong.



The Minister for Works and Housing successfully defended his position as the parliamentary candidate for the upcoming December 7 election, securing 650 votes, which accounted for an impressive 78.22% of the total votes cast. Meanwhile, Mr. Agyapong garnered 181 votes, representing 21.78% of the votes.



In an interview on Starr FM, Asenso-Boakye expressed his initial disappointment with the results, stating his surprise at the number of votes his contender amassed.



"I was a bit disappointed when they announced the results. I was surprised that the guy could poll that number of votes," he said.



Asenso-Boakye acknowledged the underlying factors and accepted the outcome upon realizing the level of support Mr. Agyapong had garnered.



"Thinking about the emerging issues surrounding the outcome of the results, then I understood why. On his own, he couldn’t have polled that but the kind of people supporting him behind the scenes helped him," he explained.



Asenso-Boakye recognised the significant margin of victory he attained, stating, "I knew about them but didn’t believe... but regardless, 78% is a landslide in any election."



If successful in the 2024 election, Asenso-Boakye will commence his second term as the Member of Parliament for Bantama.