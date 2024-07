Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Frank Annor Dompreh, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyire, has been convicted for contempt by the High Court in Accra.



Presided over by Justice Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, the court spared Dompreh a custodial sentence due to his status but fined him 600 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢7,200.



He was cited for disrupting Court Bailiff and Police Officers during execution work over disputed lands.