Franklin Cudjoe affirms Kofi Bentil's integral role in IMANI despite declaring support for Bawumia

Monday, 12 February 2024

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has affirmed that Senior Vice President Kofi Bentil remains a crucial part of the organisation despite publicly supporting the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Cudjoe emphasised Bentil's significance within the policy think tank, stating that he continues to be an essential component of the organization's operations and mission.



In a recent Facebook post on February 11, Cudjoe stressed that individual viewpoints on national matters are secondary to the collective mission of the organization. He highlighted the importance of independent analysis and critique in an environment that values freedom and liberty.



Cudjoe reassured that personal affiliations, including Bentil's support for a specific political figure, will not compromise IMANI Africa's commitment to impartial evaluation and discussion of crucial issues.



"In this light, Mr. Kofi Bentil, whose personal political views were expressed about a preference for a candidate in this year's election, remains an integral part of IMANI," he affirmed.



This statement from Fraklin Cudjoe comes after Kofi Bentil's Facebook post urging Ghanaians to give Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a fair and impartial opportunity to showcase his capabilities.



