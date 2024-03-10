Franklin Cudjoe criticizes imprisonment of LGBTQ individuals

General News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founder and President of IMANI Africa, has voiced strong opposition to the recent decision to imprison individuals who identify as gays, labeling it as 'senseless.'



On February 28, 2024, Parliament passed a bill criminalizing LGBTQ activities and prohibiting their promotion, advocacy, and funding. The legislation stipulates that individuals found guilty could face imprisonment ranging from six months to three years, with those promoting and sponsoring such acts potentially facing a jail term of three to five years.



During an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV, Mr. Cudjoe criticized the lack of thoughtful analysis and consideration in the bill's approach to imprisoning gays.



"I don’t think it is sensible to imprison anyone who you believe is gay unless of course, that person must have raped, you think must have unduly influenced other people, especially minors and you found them. But how are you going to police people who are doing their acts in the bedroom…I think the law was limited in terms of sensible thinking and analysis in that regard," he remarked.