Franklin Cudjoe raises concerns over Akufo-Addo's recent appointments

Franklin Cudjoe, President of the Policy Think Tank IMANI Africa, has voiced concerns about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent eleventh-hour decisions, which he believes are adversely impacting the presidential ambitions of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, according to MyNewsGh.com.



Cudjoe expressed his apprehensions via social media, questioning the motives behind the President's abrupt replacements within institutions like the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



He criticized the perceived political compliance of the newly appointed officials, suggesting that such appointments could be detrimental to the nation, the ruling party, and Dr. Bawumia's political aspirations.



Cudjoe's remarks follow President Akufo-Addo's dismissal of Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang, the Director-General of SSNIT, replacing him with Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the son of Osafo Maafo, who served as his deputy for seven years.



The manner in which the President has been making abrupt changes to boards and appointments without providing explanations has raised eyebrows, especially given the backgrounds of the replacements.