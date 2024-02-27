Franklin Cudjoe slams Akufo-Addo over Ken Ofori-Atta's reshuffle

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa policy think tank, has lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reshuffling the former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Cudjoe echoed the sentiments expressed by Ghanaian economist Kwame Pianim, who questioned the relevance of Ken Ofori-Atta's advisory role, remarking, “We don’t have an economy, so what is he going to advise on?”



In an interview on Ghana Tonight on TV3, Cudjoe further queried, “What really is he [Ken Ofori-Atta] going to advise on?”



Cudjoe also questioned the positive impact of Ofori-Atta’s role in the economy, stating, “I don’t know what value that adds to the economy except maybe personal gratification”.