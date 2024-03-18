Franklin Cudjoe urges digitalization drive amid internet disruptions

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has highlighted the importance of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's digitalization initiatives, particularly in light of recent internet disruptions affecting Ghana and other West African countries.



He stressed the significance of Dr. Bawumia's efforts, especially amidst challenges faced by businesses due to internet interruptions.



Mr. Cudjoe urged the Vice President and his team to establish a transparent framework that facilitates partnerships for the provision of satellite technology to mitigate future internet disruptions.



Expressing concern over reported incidents of underground fiber optic cable cuts and subsequent internet access challenges, Franklin Cudjoe emphasized the critical nature of reliable internet access, likening it to essential lifeblood.



He advocated for a strategic approach, emphasizing genuine public-private partnerships over past controversial schemes like SUBAH, KELNI GVG, and other location-based applications, especially when reliable alternatives like Google exist.



Mr. Cudjoe's remarks come amidst widespread internet outages across Ghana since March 14, attributed to undersea fiber optic cable cuts.



The National Communications Authority (NCA) has alerted the public that four subsea cables connecting Ghana to Europe via Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal remain out of service.



The NCA anticipates resolving these issues within approximately five weeks to restore normal internet connectivity nationwide.