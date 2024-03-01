Fred Newton Binka School of Public Health Alumni Association launched at UHAS Hohoe campus

Regional News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Alumni Association of the University of Health and Allied Sciences' Fred Newton Binka School of Public Health (FNBSPH) has been launched at the Hohoe campus.



The Association's executives were also inducted during the event. In attendance were the foundation Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Fred Newton Binka, and former Deans of the School of Public Health, Prof. Margaret Kwaku, and Prof. Paul Amuna. The current Dean, Prof. Frank Baiden, was also present, as well as the UHAS Alumni Executives.



The theme for the inauguration was "Healthy Partnerships for Public Health Interventions and Development".



The FNBSPH Alumni Association appointed executives to run the affairs of the association in an effort to formalize it, after the School's grand scale transformation over the years and the production of quality products since its inception in 2012.



During his opening remarks, the Dean of FNBSPH, Prof. Frank Baiden, emphasized the significance of alumni and the need for all members to belong and contribute their quota to its development.



Prof. Emeritus Fred Binka narrated the journey in instituting the School of Public Health in Hohoe during his speech. He highlighted the challenges he encountered and the assistance he received from key individuals like Prof. Margaret Kwaku that made the establishment of the school in Hohoe a reality.



He also encouraged the executives to rally the entire FNBSPH alumni association to occupy sensitive spots in the health sector to advance the public health discipline in the country.



During the induction of the elected executives, Prof. Paul Amuna charged them to sacrifice more to achieve their set goals and objectives. The executives inducted were; Mr. Patrick Agbenu (President), Ms. Patricia Kafui Agbozo (Vice-president), Mr. Raphael Kwabena Angmortey (Secretary), Mr. Robert Dedi (Financial Secretary), and Mr. Godwin Adjei (FNBSPH Alumni Coordinator).



The Chairman of the program, Prof. Margaret Kwaku, detailed her contribution to the setting up of the institution. She told the story of her professional career and how it impacted the rollout of the Seasonal Malaria Chemotherapy in Ghana. She also tasked the newly inducted executives to continue to push the frontiers of Public Health in the country.



The FNBSPH Alumni Association President, Mr Patrick Agbenu, shared the journey after school and the efforts it took to receive financial clearance for recruitment. He mentioned the impressive feat most of the members have accomplished and the poise for action.



The UHAS Alumni President, Mr Gabriel Agbanyo, spoke about the journey ahead, saying, "We embark on this journey together; let us rekindle the spirit of unity and solidarity that defines us over the past years. Let us work hand in hand to support current students, mentor the next generation, and give back to the institution that has given us so much."



The event was a resounding success and has become historic in the annals of the University.