Freda Prempeh Foundation applauds lands Minister's environmental conservation efforts

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Freda Prempeh Foundation (FPF) has expressed appreciation for the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, for his dedicated efforts in promoting the protection of forests, water bodies, and biodiversity in Ghana.



In a statement issued by the President of FPF, Hon. Dr. Freda Prempeh, ahead of the 2024 Green Ghana Day, the foundation commended Minister Jinapor for his role in raising awareness about the importance of safeguarding the country’s natural resources.



The Green Ghana Day, established in 2021 by President Nana Akufo Addo, is observed on June 7th and involves planting trees to restore Ghana’s forest cover and combat the effects of climate change.



FPF, an advocate for environmental sustainability, praised the Green Ghana Initiative for fostering collaboration among stakeholders and enhancing environmental governance.



The foundation particularly lauded Minister Jinapor for his exceptional dedication and leadership in advancing the Green Ghana Initiative, which aims to address deforestation and promote environmental conservation nationwide.



Dr. Freda Prempeh, also the MP for Tano North, expressed gratitude to Minister Jinapor for inspiring a sense of responsibility towards environmental stewardship and laying the groundwork for a greener, more sustainable future.



FPF reaffirmed its support for the Green Ghana Initiative and pledged to work closely with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to achieve its objectives.