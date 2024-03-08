Freda Prempeh applauds Ghanaian women's achievements, calls for unity and inclusivity on International Women's Day

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency, Freda Prempeh, has expressed profound admiration for the strength, resilience, and achievements of Ghanaian women worldwide.



As a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and the Founder and President of the Freda Prempeh Foundation, she emphasized the pivotal role played by Ghanaian women in enhancing the country's global recognition and reshaping the narrative surrounding women's capabilities.



In a press release obtained by Purefmonline.com, Freda Prempeh underscored the importance of women, particularly those of Ghanaian origin, actively supporting and encouraging each other's aspirations.



She called upon women to unite in creating environments conducive to fostering the dreams and ambitions of all women. Advocating for inclusive policies and equitable opportunities, she stressed the need for women to thrive and excel in various spheres of life.



Freda Prempeh also urged Ghanaian women to embrace their individual journeys and remain steadfast in the face of adversity. Recognizing the invaluable contributions of women's strength and compassion in shaping society, she expressed profound admiration for their continued impact on the world.



Standing in solidarity with women everywhere, Freda Prempeh reiterated her commitment to championing women's rights and well-being. She emphasized the importance of creating a world of inclusiveness, where women are empowered to pursue their aspirations and contribute meaningfully to society.



At the Freda Prempeh Foundation, she emphasized their dedication to inspiring, motivating, and connecting women, fostering a supportive environment for women's growth and empowerment.



As the world celebrates International Women's Day (IWD), a global recognition of women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements, Freda Prempeh's remarks resonate deeply. This day serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender parity and the need for collective action to accelerate progress towards equality.



The United Nations has designated the theme for the year 2024 as 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,' focusing on addressing economic disempowerment. Additionally, the campaign theme for this year, 'Inspire Inclusion,' highlights the significance of diversity and empowerment across all sectors of society, emphasizing the importance of embracing inclusivity in driving positive change.