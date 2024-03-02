Freddie Blay shares heart-wrenching tale of arrest, beatings while building political career

Politics of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Freddie Blay, former Chairman of Ghana's New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a legal practitioner, has revealed details about his distressing arrest and imprisonment, describing it as a dreadful and agonizing ordeal.



In an exclusive interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime, Blay asserted that his arrest was unwarranted, as he had not committed any offense deserving of incarceration. He recounted how his act of kindness towards a friend, Kweku Baako, led to his suspicion and subsequent apprehension.



Blay explained that despite not being officially sought by authorities, Baako sought refuge in his home due to perceived threats. This decision inadvertently led to Blay's arrest as an alleged accomplice.



During his time in custody, Blay endured severe beatings and recounted a harrowing incident where the presence of authorities led to his wife suffering a miscarriage due to the chaos and gunfire.



When questioned about Baako's alleged crime, Blay indicated he was not informed about any wrongdoing. Despite the trauma, Blay's political ambitions persisted, eventually leading him to become a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, culminating in his appointment as NPP chairman in 2018.