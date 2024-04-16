Free SHS Programme: Education Ministry disburses GH¢26 million to Institutional Suppliers

General News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Education has announced the disbursement of GH¢26 million to Institutional Suppliers responsible for supplying school uniforms, PE kits, stationery, and other items as part of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.



This move is aimed at ensuring the smooth running of educational institutions and improving the distribution of resources to enhance the quality of education in Ghana.



Kwasi Kwarteng, the Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, emphasized the government's commitment to fostering quality education through this disbursement.



He stated, "The amount released is to clear some outstanding arrears and also underscores the government’s commitment to foster quality education and ensure that there is a smooth running of our senior high schools."



This disbursement is part of the government's efforts to improve and sustain quality education in Ghana.



Kwarteng highlighted the importance of efficient distribution of resources, stating, "Government once again reaffirms our commitment to ensure the smooth, timely, and efficient distribution of resources that will continue to improve and sustain quality education in Ghana."



The disbursement of GH¢26 million demonstrates the government's commitment to providing essential resources for educational institutions.



This move is expected to have a positive impact on the Free SHS programme, ensuring that students have access to the necessary materials for their education.