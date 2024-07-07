Free SHS has come to stay, and nobody can roll it back- Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

John Mahama, the NDC Flagbearer, has engaged media practitioners at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on July 7, 2024, to discuss his vision for Ghana.



The "Mahama Conversation" focused on the Free SHS Bill, with Mahama emphasizing the need for proper stakeholder consultation and transparency. He expressed concerns over the lack of clarity and rumors surrounding the bill.



Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to the Free SHS policy, recalling his administration's efforts to make education accessible and recognized by UNESCO.



He called for improvements in the policy's implementation to address bottlenecks and ensure better provision for students.