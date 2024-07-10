Free SHS has lost campaign potency as election election-winning issue – InfoAnalytic

General News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Global InfoAnalytics CEO Mussa Danquah has stated on GHOne TV that the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, a flagship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has lost its effectiveness as an election-winning issue.



Despite voters acknowledging the policy's permanence, its electoral appeal has waned.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader John Mahama have effectively countered fears about canceling the policy, asserting its continuation.



Danquah noted that current challenges in Ghana's education system could lead to voter dissatisfaction if the next free SHS enrollment before the December election faces issues, potentially penalizing the government.