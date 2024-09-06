Free SHS safer in Bawumia’s hands than Mahama – Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Politics of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: class

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akim Swedru, has urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections to protect the "Free SHS" policy.



He accused NDC leader John Dramani Mahama of intending to abolish the policy and criticized Mahama’s previous opposition to it.



Nyarko claimed that a vote for Bawumia would safeguard the Free SHS program, emphasizing that the NPP has consistently supported and successfully implemented the policy, unlike the NDC.



He argued that Mahama’s past opposition undermines his credibility on educational issues.