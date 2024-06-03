Free Wi-Fi: Government pays service provider GHS56m for no internet in schools

Politics of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: The Fourth Estate

Ghana's free Wi-Fi for schools program which was launched in 2020 to bridge the technology gap, has failed to deliver on its promises.



Despite promises of free internet access for schools, many institutions remain disconnected, with 107 out of 150 schools surveyed lacking internet connectivity.



Lifted Logistics, the contracted service provider, has been paid GHC56 million, yet numerous schools have gone without internet for up to two years.



The Minister of Education has refused to disclose payments made to Lifted Logistics, prompting calls for a value-for-money audit.



The failure of the program has severely impacted teaching, learning, and research in affected schools.