Free health screening benefits hundreds in Tamale Metropolis

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

ASA Savings and Loans recently organized free medical health screening exercises that benefited more than 350 residents of Vittin, Kukuo and their environs in the Tamale Metropolis.



According to a Graphic Online report, the screening exercise covered tests for blood pressure (BP), diabetes, hepatitis B, malaria, dental diseases, cholesterol, sugar level, and eye infections.



A team of health professionals comprising of nurses, midwives, eye specialists, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, and medical doctors attended to the beneficiaries.



During the exercise, some of the beneficiaries received free medication and counseling, while those identified with critical conditions were referred to various health facilities for further diagnoses and medical care.



The institution's corporate social responsibility initiative is aimed at giving back to society and customers in its operational areas through free healthcare.



The Branch Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, Mohammed Sadik, said the initiative was to help their clients, especially those who could not afford to access health care.



According to him, many residents and clients are unable to undertake regular check-ups due to lack of funds, and the aim was to bring quality healthcare delivery to their doorstep.



The leader of the medical team, Jalal-Deen Abdul Razak, advised the public to regularly visit health facilities for check-ups to help improve their well-being.



Several beneficiaries expressed gratitude to ASA Savings and Loans for the gesture, stating that through the screening, they had been able to know their health status and were pleased with the initiative.