Freight forwarders, customs agents, trade association demo against shipping lines over exploitative charges

General News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Freight forwarders, customs agents, and trade associations at Tema Port protested against high charges imposed by shipping lines.



The protest involved about 200 members from groups like the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) and Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG).



They submitted petitions to companies including Maersk Line and Grimaldi Ghana Limited, giving a 14-day ultimatum to address issues like unfair demurrage fees, dollar-pegged charges, and container fees.



They demanded the removal of weekend fees, refunds for unjustified charges, and 24/7 service to reduce delays.



If unresolved, they threatened further action.