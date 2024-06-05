Fried yam seller convicted for selling without medical clearance

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Somanya Magistrate Court has fined Salamatu Mohammed, a fried yam vendor, GH₵ 600 for selling food without medical clearance, as required by the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly's bye-law.





The law aims to ensure food hygiene and safety. Salamatu pleaded guilty to the charge, which was brought after she failed to participate in a municipal-wide medical examination for food handlers.



The prosecution highlighted the public health risks of selling food without proper medical clearance, emphasizing the potential transmission of diseases to consumers.