Frimpong-Manso Institute urges calm and transparency ahead of 2024 election

Rev. Frimpong Manso Rev. Frimpong Manso

The Frimpong-Manso Institute (FMI) has called for calm and transparency amid rising political tensions leading up to Ghana’s 2024 general election.

In a statement issued on September 12, 2024, FMI acknowledged the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) right to protest and express concerns about the voters' register but urged them to avoid escalating tensions.

FMI President, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, emphasized the need for trust between political parties and the Electoral Commission, stressing that any missteps or heightened conflict could have serious national repercussions.

