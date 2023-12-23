From grease-stained hands to medical dreams: Osman Zulqarnain triumphs on GNPC's lifeline

General News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

In the unfolding narrative of triumph over adversity, Osman Zulqarnain, a graduate from Mfantsipim Senior High School, stood resilient against the financial storm that threatened to derail his pursuit of education.



A tale of determination and grit, Osman’s journey from the grease-stained hands of a mechanic laborer to the promising corridors of medical academia is a testament to the unwavering spirit that courses through the veins of the youth.



The brilliance encapsulated in Osman’s stellar achievement of 8As in the 2023 WASSCE illuminates the untapped potential that often hides beneath the surface of financial constraints.



Yet, the harsh reality handed a pause to his aspirations of delving into the area of medicine, a field where he dreams of donning the coveted mantle of a neurosurgeon.



The virtual chorus of solidarity on social media platforms brought Osman’s story to the forefront, catching the attention of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).



In a benevolent act, the GNPC Foundation has extended a lifeline to Osman, offering a full scholarship that would pave the way for his journey into the hallowed halls of medical education.



Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, the Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, conveyed the Corporation’s commitment to nurturing technical skills.



However, he acknowledged the incongruity of Osman’s circumstance – a brilliant mind ensnared by the mechanical demands of survival. In his words, “every skill is important, but a wrench in hand at this stage of his development is not worth sacrificing his educational successes for.”



Osman, hailing from the Western Region’s Elubo, demonstrated exceptional fortitude from an early age, defying the odds of scarcity and poverty. His triumph over adversity began with an impressive Aggregate 7 in the BECE, propelling him into the esteemed Mfantsipim Senior High School.



Life, it seems, chose Osman, presenting him with formidable challenges that he tackled head-on. His mantra, “why survive when you can thrive?” encapsulates the essence of his resilience.



Osman’s unwavering commitment to realizing his dreams, coupled with the timely intervention of GNPC, paints a vivid picture of a young man poised to transcend limitations and carve a path towards a future illuminated by the beacon of education.



In this chapter of Osman’s life, GNPC’s intervention serves as a beacon of hope, an affirmation that, irrespective of circumstances, merit and potential should not be stifled. As Osman prepares to embark on his academic journey, the echoes of his story reverberate as a testament to the transformative power of education and the unwavering belief in the potential of the next generation.