Fuel Prices to go up by 4% starting July 16 – COPEC predicts

General News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) predicts a 4% rise in petroleum product prices starting Tuesday, July 16, 2024.



According to COPEC, market trends indicate that the prices of Petrol, Diesel, and LPG will increase.



In a statement on Sunday, July 14, COPEC's Executive Secretary Duncan Amoah attributed the expected price hike to the further depreciation of the cedi



Read full articleagainst the dollar, with the exchange rate moving from $1:GHS15.2779 to $1:GHS15.462 (-1.205%).



COPEC anticipates that Petrol will cost GHS14.795 per liter, Diesel GHS15.332 per liter, and the mean price for both Petrol and Diesel will be GHS15.064 per liter. LPG is expected to sell at GHS16.205 per kilogram, making a 14.5 kg LPG cylinder approximately GHS234.97.



COPEC reiterated its call for the government to reduce taxes on LPG or subsidize its price to enhance nationwide accessibility and promote environmental sustainability by reducing firewood use.