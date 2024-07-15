You are here: HomeNews2024 07 15Article 1960124

General News of Monday, 15 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fuel Prices to go up by 4% starting July 16 – COPEC predicts

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fuel pump Fuel pump

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) predicts a 4% rise in petroleum product prices starting Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

According to COPEC, market trends indicate that the prices of Petrol, Diesel, and LPG will increase.

In a statement on Sunday, July 14, COPEC's Executive Secretary Duncan Amoah attributed the expected price hike to the further depreciation of the cedi

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment