You are here: HomeNews2024 09 14Article 1981286

Regional News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

Fuel tanker accident on Nkroful-Kansaworodu road leaves two critically injured

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The injured individuals were rushed to Effia Nkwanta Hospital for treatment The injured individuals were rushed to Effia Nkwanta Hospital for treatment

Two people are in critical condition after a fuel tanker accident caused a fire on the Nkroful to Kansaworodu road.

The incident happened when the tanker, en route to Kansaworodu, malfunctioned and crashed into a tricycle.

According to an eyewitness, the tanker’s head mechanism failed, causing it to swerve and overturn.

Fire Service officials arrived at the scene and successfully put out the blaze.

The injured individuals were rushed to Effia Nkwanta Hospital for treatment.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment