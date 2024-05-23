Fuel tanker drivers end strike after agreement

General News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fuel tanker drivers in Ghana have ended their sit-down strike, which was initiated due to unsatisfactory working conditions, Graphic Online reports.



Known as the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, the drivers began their indefinite strike on Tuesday, demanding better conditions, particularly in terms of remuneration.



Following discussions with various stakeholders, the tanker drivers announced the termination of their strike.



A communique was issued, highlighting that a new framework for their remuneration has been agreed upon.



This framework is expected to be implemented by the end of June 2024, addressing the drivers' concerns and improving their working conditions.



The union expressed optimism about the forthcoming changes and thanked all parties involved for their cooperation.