Fuel tanker drivers end strike following agreement on remuneration framework

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fuel tanker drivers in Ghana have ended their sit-down strike, which they initiated due to poor working conditions, Graphic Online reports.



The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union had announced an indefinite strike on Tuesday, demanding better remuneration and working conditions.



After a meeting with relevant stakeholders, the union issued a communique announcing the end of the strike. The statement revealed that a new remuneration framework had been adopted, with implementation expected to begin by the end of June 2024.



At a press conference, union members expressed frustration that, despite an agreed policy framework to improve their salaries and working conditions, which has been in place since November 2023, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the sector Ministry had not implemented the policy.