Fuel tanker explosion averted on Kumasi-Accra highway by Fire Service

General News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An incident occurred on Monday, April 29, along the Kumasi-Accra Highway involving a fuel tanker that led to a potential catastrophe being averted.



Promptly responding to a distress call, firefighters from the Suhum Fire Station, led by STNO II Darwah Prince Ofobi, swiftly intervened in the situation, which involved a Man Diesel fuel tanker registered under GS 5343-18.



The quick action of the firefighters prevented a catastrophic explosion of the tanker truck despite extensive damage to its head and contents. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in the incident.



The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) announced on its Facebook page that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.



The GNFS commended the dedication and bravery of the firefighting crew, highlighting their swift response in averting a potentially disastrous situation.