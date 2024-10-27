Fuel tanker fire incident contained by GNFS in Grupe

Regional News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: TIG Post

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) effectively extinguished a fuel tanker fire in Grupe, Savannah Region.



Firefighters from the Sawla Fire Station, led by Assistant Station Officer Mbemah Jacob, arrived at the scene at 10:07 AM.



They found the tanker, registration AS 9603-22, fully ablaze, with its head compartment detached.



Their prompt response ensured there were no injuries and minimized risks to the area. An investigation is underway to determine the fire's cause.