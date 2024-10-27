You are here: HomeNews2024 10 27Article 1999082

Regional News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

Fuel tanker fire incident contained by GNFS in Grupe

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Their prompt response ensured there were no injuries Their prompt response ensured there were no injuries

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) effectively extinguished a fuel tanker fire in Grupe, Savannah Region.

Firefighters from the Sawla Fire Station, led by Assistant Station Officer Mbemah Jacob, arrived at the scene at 10:07 AM.

They found the tanker, registration AS 9603-22, fully ablaze, with its head compartment detached.

Their prompt response ensured there were no injuries and minimized risks to the area. An investigation is underway to determine the fire's cause.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment