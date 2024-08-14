You are here: HomeNews2024 08 14Article 1970198

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

    

Source: hotfmghana.com

Fulani leaders urge police action after second beheading in Kwahu Plains

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The situation has caused significant anxiety among residents The situation has caused significant anxiety among residents

The Fulani community in Kwahu Afram Plains, Eastern Region, Ghana, is urgently requesting increased police presence following the recent beheading of a community member, the second such incident this year.

The circumstances are unclear, heightening fears of escalating violence and potential retaliatory attacks.

Fulani leaders are concerned about further unrest and are calling on authorities to act swiftly to restore peace and prevent additional bloodshed.

The situation has caused significant anxiety among residents, as detailed by correspondent Isaac Osei on the AYEHU Show with Wofa Asamoah.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment