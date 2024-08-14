Fulani leaders urge police action after second beheading in Kwahu Plains

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

The Fulani community in Kwahu Afram Plains, Eastern Region, Ghana, is urgently requesting increased police presence following the recent beheading of a community member, the second such incident this year.



The circumstances are unclear, heightening fears of escalating violence and potential retaliatory attacks.



Fulani leaders are concerned about further unrest and are calling on authorities to act swiftly to restore peace and prevent additional bloodshed.



The situation has caused significant anxiety among residents, as detailed by correspondent Isaac Osei on the AYEHU Show with Wofa Asamoah.