Full Gospel Bishop calls for suspension of Independence Day celebrations to invest in education

Bishop Dr. Samuel N. Mensah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Full Gospel Church International (FGCI), has urged the government to halt Independence Day celebrations for the next four years and redirect the allocated funds to bolster the country's education system, Graphic Online reports



His proposal advocates for prioritizing the eradication of schools under trees and enhancing infrastructure and healthcare facilities.



Speaking during FGCI's 20th anniversary commemoration of its "Ghana Day Service," Bishop Mensah emphasized the need for responsible citizenship and commitment to Ghana's progress.



He called for a national vision that fosters equal opportunities and seeks constitutional reforms to mitigate winner-takes-all politics.



The annual Ghana Day Service, introduced by Bishop Mensah in 2004, serves as a platform to instill patriotism among FGCI members.



Participants adorn themselves in traditional Ghanaian attire, and church auditoriums are adorned in the colors of the national flag, underscoring a sense of national identity.



This year's event, themed "Rescue or Danger," centered on Ghana's status after 67 years of independence and evaluated the impact of the fourth republic on its citizens. Bishop Mensah underscored the responsibility of the older generation in shaping a prosperous future for the youth.



Addressing national security concerns, Bishop Mensah urged security forces to exhibit professionalism and cautioned against the politicization of security agencies.



He advocated for inclusive dialogues involving musicians, traditional leaders, faith leaders, and professional bodies to address governance challenges and promote social justice.



Additionally, Bishop Mensah proposed renaming the Kotoka International Airport as Kwame Nkrumah International Airport and advocated for the recitation of the national pledge in schools, workplaces, and churches to reinforce national identity and unity.