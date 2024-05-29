You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943765

Full Text: Foreign Affairs Ministry’s statement on Ablakwa’s Oslo Chancery claims

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has refuted claims by MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that he exposed an inflated $12.2 million Oslo Chancery purchase.

The Ministry clarified that the purchase followed due process, including property inspection, legal checks, and draft agreements, with no acceptance of the offer due to lack of approvals from the Public Procurement Authority and Ministry of Finance.

The Oslo District Court and Norwegian Appeal Court ruled in Ghana’s favor, confirming no binding contract existed.

The Ministry called Ablakwa’s corruption allegations misleading and erroneous, emphasizing transparency and adherence to protocol in the transaction process.

