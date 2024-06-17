Full Text: Incident report submitted by Medical Director of Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba on abandonment of patient in bush

General News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Medical Director of Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba has submitted an incident report to the Ghana Health Service Director-General regarding the abandonment of a patient in the bush at Gomoa Ojobi.



The report explained that the patient, an unknown victim of a hit-and-run accident, was brought to the hospital by the National Ambulance Service and received treatment for six days before being discharged.



Due to the patient's disorientation and violent behavior, a consensus was reached with social welfare officers to return her to Gomoa Ojobi, where she was picked up.



The hospital claimed to have acted with empathy and professionalism.