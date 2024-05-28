Full list: Ghana and 36 other countries under the HIPC initiative

General News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024
The Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative, started by the World Bank, IMF, and other creditors in 1996, aims to alleviate unmanageable debt burdens in the world's poorest countries.
To qualify, countries must face unsustainable debt after traditional relief efforts, be eligible for concessional aid from IDA and IMF's PGRT, demonstrate a history of reforms and sound policies, and develop a Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper with civil society involvement.
The following countries have qualified for debt-relief under the HIPC Initiative and the MDRI. This list was last updated by The World Bank on May 9, 2024.
Afghanistan
Benin
Bolivia
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Chad
Comoros
Republic of Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo
Côte d’Ivoire
Ethiopia
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Liberia
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Mozambique
Nicaragua
Niger
Rwanda
Somalia
São Tomé & Príncipe
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Tanzania
Togo
Uganda
Zambia