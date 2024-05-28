You are here: HomeNews2024 05 28Article 1943420

Full list: Ghana and 36 other countries under the HIPC initiative

The Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative, started by the World Bank, IMF, and other creditors in 1996, aims to alleviate unmanageable debt burdens in the world's poorest countries.

To qualify, countries must face unsustainable debt after traditional relief efforts, be eligible for concessional aid from IDA and IMF's PGRT, demonstrate a history of reforms and sound policies, and develop a Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper with civil society involvement.

The following countries have qualified for debt-relief under the HIPC Initiative and the MDRI. This list was last updated by The World Bank on May 9, 2024.

Afghanistan

Benin

Bolivia

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo

Côte d’Ivoire

Ethiopia

The Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mozambique

Nicaragua

Niger

Rwanda

Somalia

São Tomé & Príncipe

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Tanzania

Togo

Uganda

Zambia

