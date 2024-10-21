You are here: HomeNews2024 10 21Article 1996304

Politics of Monday, 21 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Full text: NDC MPs’ Sunday press conference on Majority Caucus claim

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Cassiel Ato Forson Cassiel Ato Forson

PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE NDC MAJORITY CAUCUS IN PARLIAMENT, ADDRESSED BY THE HONOURABLE MAJORITY LEADER, HON. CASSIEL ATO FORSON (Ph.D) SUNDAY, 20TH OCTOBER, 2024

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, our friends from the media and fellow countrymen and women,

You will all recall that on Tuesday, 15th October, 2024, on behalf of the NDC caucus in Parliament, I brought

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment