Funding challenges hinder flood control efforts - Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Works and Housing Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has acknowledged setbacks in implementing the National Flood Control Programme during an interview on JoyNews' PM Express.



Admitting vulnerabilities in flood control efforts, Minister Nkrumah highlighted the critical need for infrastructure development to mitigate perennial flooding as the rainy season nears.



Fiscal constraints have hindered project execution, with funding challenges impeding the completion of initiatives from 2023 and creating pressure to address both pending tasks from the previous year and new projects scheduled for 2024.



The Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project, a key component of flood resilience efforts, also faces delays, complicating the situation further.