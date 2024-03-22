Funding remains primary challenge for free SHS, says education watchdog

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, has cast skepticism on the government's ability to effectively tackle the issues linked with the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



During JoyNews' National Dialogue on the Free SHS Promise on Thursday, March 21, Asare highlighted that every successful policy inevitably encounters obstacles, and one without challenges has yet to prevail.



He criticized the handling of challenges stemming from the policy's implementation, describing it as excessively politicized. According to Asare, this political nature makes it difficult for the responsible political class to acknowledge these hurdles.



Asare pointed out that the funding remains the primary challenge surrounding the Free SHS policy, a concern that was widely anticipated from the policy's inception due to Ghana's unique context of heavily boarding secondary education.