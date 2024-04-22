Funeral held for one of the policemen killed in accident at Kyekyewere

General News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah, one of the trio of police officers who tragically lost their lives in a devastating accident at Kyekyewere, has been laid to rest.



The somber funeral rites were conducted on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Agogo, located in the Asante Akim North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The interment ceremony saw an outpouring of grief as mourners, including colleagues from the Ghana Police Service, gathered to pay their respects to the departed officer and console his bereaved family.



Among those present were distinguished figures from the Ghana Police Service, including COP Okyere Darko, Director of Legal and Prosecution, and COP Frimpong Wilfred Boahen, Director of Special Duties, expressing solidarity with the grieving family.



Corporal Asamoah, alongside Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho and PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah, met their untimely demise on March 27, 2024, in a tragic accident while en route to fulfill their duties as members of the Formed Police Unit (FPU).