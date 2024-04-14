Further attacks on our personnel would be met with appropriate response – GAF

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has responded to recent attacks on its facilities and personnel, cautioning against any further aggression.



This warning comes in the wake of a clash between the youth of Tema New Town and naval personnel, which tragically claimed the lives of two individuals on Saturday.



The confrontation occurred during a street procession organized by the youth as part of the annual Kplejoo festival on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2024. Tensions flared as the procession reached the street in front of the Eastern Naval Command, resulting in a confrontation with naval ratings on duty.



Reports indicate that a group targeted a vehicle belonging to the Eastern Naval Command, causing significant damage.



In response, the GAF issued a statement on Saturday, April 13, confirming that three navy personnel sustained severe injuries and were hospitalized at the Tema Naval Base Medical Centre.



Furthermore, GAF reported that a mob attacked both the Tema Naval Base and the Naval Barracks at Tema New Town (Biekro Barracks) on the same day, resulting in property damage.



"The Ghana Police Service in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces have commenced investigations into the incident. Findings of the investigations will be made available in due course. The Ghana Armed Forces commiserate with the bereaved families and urge calm to be maintained by all parties while the incident is being investigated," the statement indicated.



"We wish, however, to caution the youth of Tema that any further attacks on our installations or personnel would be met with the appropriate response," it added.