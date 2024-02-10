Fuseini Issah lauds Bawumia's impact as vice president

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Fuseini Issah, former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, has praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for significantly enhancing the visibility of his office, surpassing any of his predecessors.



Issah noted that Dr. Bawumia has taken on more substantial and noticeable responsibilities than previous Vice Presidents.



During an appearance on The Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, February 10, Mr. Issah highlighted Dr. Bawumia's role in championing the country's digitalisation agenda.



He expressed that, unlike his predecessors since 1993, Dr. Bawumia has brought unprecedented visibility to the Vice President's office through his active and visible involvement in various initiatives.



“For the first time, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has brought some visibility to the office he occupies more than any other Vice President that we have seen since 1993. Why? Because he has assumed very visible roles… Today he is synonymous with this digitalisation agenda,” Issah stated.