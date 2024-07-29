G/R: Driver’s mate allegedly shot by a trigger-happy officer at Danchira

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: metrotvonline.com

A driver’s mate has been critically injured after being shot by Corporal Franklin Forson at a checkpoint near Danchira Police Station in Greater Accra.



The unprovoked shooting occurred after the driver, Isaac Okyere, complied with checkpoint procedures.



The injured mate is receiving treatment at Winneba's Trauma and Specialist Hospital.



Investigations reveal Corporal Forson's history of misconduct, including previous assaults and misuse of force.



The local community is demanding an in-depth investigation into police operations, citing allegations of bribery, extortion, and protection of criminals.