You are here: HomeNews2024 06 14Article 1950413
news

General News of Friday, 14 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

G7 agrees $50bn loan for Ukraine from Russian assets

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden sign bilateral security deal Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden sign bilateral security deal

The G7 has agreed to use frozen Russian assets to raise $50 billion for Ukraine, supporting its war effort and economy.

The funds will come from the $325 billion in frozen Russian assets, generating $3 billion in annual interest to cover the loan.

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also signed a 10-year bilateral security deal, providing military aid but not committing US troops. The aid is expected to arrive by year-end. Russia has threatened "extremely painful" retaliation.

The deal is seen as symbolic, marking a turning point, though it won't immediately impact the war.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment